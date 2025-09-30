Italy Brick Expo il più grande evento Lego a Roma

Italy Brick Expo, un grande evento interamente dedicato ai mattoncini Lego arriva nella Capitale.La vendita dei biglietti è ufficialmente aperta e la manifestazione - la più grande mai organizzata a Roma - si terrà il 25 e il 26 ottobre a Palazzo dei Congressi, realizzata in co-produzione tra. 🔗 Leggi su Romatoday.it

