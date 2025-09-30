Impact 25.092025 Contract signing night

Benvenuti all’analisi di Impact, episodio andato in onda dalla The Armory di Minneapolis, Minnesota. Una serata importante alla vigilia di Victory Road, con il grande contract signing tra gli Hardys e il Team 3D che farà lacrimare gli occhi a tanti appassionati. Lo show si apre con gli highlights della scorsa settimana, che includono Matt Hardy e Jeff Hardy che hanno battuto Ryan Nemeth e Nic Nemeth mantenendo i titoli di coppia TNA. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel e Zachary Wentz) vs Leon Slater e Cedric Alexander (4 5) Myron Reed, che affronterà Slater per il titolo X Division a Victory Road, si unisce al commento. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Impact 25.09.2025 Contract signing night

