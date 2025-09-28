VIDEO | Highlights di NXT No Mercy 2025

Cambi di titolo, match all’ultimo sangue e grandi annunci. Tutto questo e molto altro è accaduto questa notte ad NXT No Mercy, il PLE di fine settembre del brand del martedì sera della WWE. Ecco il meglio di quanto accaduto nell’atteso show condensato in meno di 10 minuti. Un consiglio? Guardatelo fino alla fine!. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - VIDEO: Highlights di NXT No Mercy 2025

