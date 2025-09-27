South Korea | Italian wine Fantini triumphs at the 2025 Korea Liquor Awards

(Adnkronos) – September 26, 2025 Fantini Group's "Edizione Collection" wine, a blend of grapes from Abruzzo, Puglia, Campania, Basilicata, and Sicily, won the Grand Prize at the 2025 Korea Liquor Awards. This wine represents the art of blending native Italian varieties, creating a product that embodies the essence of Italy. Fantini Group, founded in 1994 . 🔗 Leggi su Periodicodaily.com

