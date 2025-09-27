Moholo-Moholo il griot dei tamburi

La scomparsa del batterista sudafricano Louis Moholo-Moholo, a 85 anni, è avvenuta il 13 giugno scorso a Langa, Cape Town. «È morto nel sonno a casa sua» senza soffrire, ha . il manifesto. 🔗 Leggi su Cms.ilmanifesto.it © Cms.ilmanifesto.it - Moholo-Moholo, il «griot dei tamburi»

In questa notizia si parla di: moholo - moholo

Maseru City Council - Motse Moholo Maseru - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Tribute to Louis Moholo-Moholo - TOMORROW evening (August 27) at The IOO Club in London's Oxford Street — one of Louis Moholo- Secondo morningstaronline.co.uk

Farewell to Louis Moholo-Moholo: Jazz revolutionary and anti-apartheid voice dies at 85 - Moholo, the internationally acclaimed drummer and last surviving member of the Blue Notes sextet, died at age 85 ... Segnala news24.com