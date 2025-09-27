LIVE Ryder Cup 2025 in DIRETTA | USA-Europa 3.5-7.5 attimi decisivi nel quarto foursome con MacIntyre Hovland avanti

Oasport.it | 27 set 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 17:38 Situazione attuale 4&2 Bryson DeChambeau-Cameron Young vs Matt Fitzpatrick-Ludvig Aberg 3&2 Harrish English-Collin Morikawa vs Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood 3&2 Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay vs Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton 1 Up Russell Henley-Scottie Scheffler vs Robert MacIntyre-Viktor Hovland (buca 16) 17:36 Perfetto il tee shot di Scheffler. Pochi metri dalla buca, la possibilità del pari USA è concreta. 17:35 Primo colpo di Hovland al par 3 della 17 che resta abbastanza lontano dalla buca, praticamente dall’altra parte del green. 17:33 Largo il putt di MacIntyre, si va alla 17. 🔗 Leggi su Oasport.it

live ryder cup 2025 in diretta usa europa 35 75 attimi decisivi nel quarto foursome con macintyre hovland avanti

© Oasport.it - LIVE Ryder Cup 2025 in DIRETTA: USA-Europa 3.5-7.5, attimi decisivi nel quarto foursome con MacIntyre/Hovland avanti

In questa notizia si parla di: ryder - diretta

LIVE Ryder Cup 2025 in DIRETTA: l’Europa sogna il colpaccio in trasferta

LIVE Ryder Cup 2025 in DIRETTA: inizia la sfida, l’Europa sogna il colpaccio fuori casa

LIVE Ryder Cup 2025 in DIRETTA: la sfida USA-Europa al via sul Bethpage Black Course

live ryder cup 2025Ryder Cup 2025 live updates: News, scores and highlights from USA vs. Europe Day 2 - Day 2 of the 2025 Ryder Cup rolls on as Team Europe holds a 5 1/2- Si legge su nypost.com

live ryder cup 2025Ryder Cup: McIlroy & Fleetwood win foursomes point but US fighting back - Bryson wonders over to the fans who greet him with his song and he revels in it, fist pumping and demanding more from the fans. bbc.com scrive

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Live Ryder Cup 2025