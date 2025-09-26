TNA | The Hardys vs Team 3D l’ultima sfida a Bound for Glory 2025

The Hardys e Team 3D si affronteranno ufficialmente un'ultima volta e tutto è diventato realtà durante l'episodio del 25 settembre di TNA iMPACT!. Nel segmento chiamato "The Final Negotiation", Matt e Jeff Hardy si sono trovati faccia a faccia con Bully Ray e D-Von per un acceso confronto verbale, che si è concluso con l'accordo tra i due leggendari team: sarà un Tables Match a Bound for Glory 2025. Team 3D and The Hardys make their way into the iMPACT Zone for The Final Negotiation! @TestifyDVon @bullyray5150 @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: pic.twitter.comJMKWA1H0OE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 26, 2025 The Hardys and Team 3D have created HISTORY together.

