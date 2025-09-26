Robert Downey Jr come Doctor Doom salverà il genere cinecomic?

Più di un anno fa, i Marvel Studios hanno annunciato che il temibile Victor Von Doom sarebbe stato introdotto nel prossimo film degli Avengers, con una rivelazione bomba: a interpretarlo sarebbe stato proprio Robert Downey Jr., volto iconico di Tony Stark, morto in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Il ritorno dell’attore nel MCU ha subito fatto discutere, ma ora che le riprese del film — intitolato Avengers: Doomsday — sono concluse e l’uscita è fissata per il 2026, l’hype è alle stelle. Durante un’intervista per promuovere il suo nuovo film Play Dirty, Shane Black — che ha diretto Downey Jr. in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang e Iron Man 3 — ha commentato la scelta: “ Credo che riuscirà da solo a rivitalizzare l’intero genere dei cinecomic, ” ha detto Black. 🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it

