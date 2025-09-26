Magic | The Gathering Secret Lair e PlayStation svelano le carte con Joel Ellie Kratos Nathan Drake e tanti altri

La collaborazione tra Wizards of the Coast e PlayStation porta in Magic: The Gathering alcuni dei personaggi più amati del mondo videoludico. Il nuovo Secret Lair x PlayStation Superdrop, in arrivo il 27 ottobre 2025, introduce sette pacchetti tematici che trasformano le grandi saghe di Sony in carte leggendarie pronte da giocare. Ogni drop è curato nei minimi dettagli, con artwork originali e abilità speciali che riflettono la personalità e la storia di ciascun protagonista, fondendo due universi di culto in un’unica esperienza. Come leggiamo su PlayStation Blog, i fan di The Last of Us troveranno Joel, Ellie e Abby, ognuno con meccaniche che raccontano la lotta per la sopravvivenza e la vendetta. 🔗 Leggi su Game-experience.it © Game-experience.it - Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair e PlayStation svelano le carte con Joel, Ellie, Kratos, Nathan Drake e tanti altri

