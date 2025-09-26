European Day of Languages oggi 26 settembre | gli eventi in Italia e perché la giornata compie 25 anni

Venticinque anni dopo il debutto del 2001 – chiusura dell’Anno europeo delle lingue voluto da Consiglio d’Europa e Commissione europea – la Giornata europea delle lingue torna oggi, 26 settembre. È diventata un appuntamento fisso che ogni anno richiama il valore del multilinguismo: a scuola, all’università, nei luoghi di lavoro e nei media. Tema 2025: . 🔗 Leggi su Sbircialanotizia.it

