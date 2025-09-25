Greenland 2 | Migration il trailer del film catastrofico con Gerard Butler

Lionsgate ha rivelato il trailer di Greenland 2: Migration con Gerard Butler. Sequel di Greenland del 2020, il film segue nuovamente John Garrity (Butler) e la sua famiglia mentre sono costretti a lasciare il loro bunker, precedentemente sicuro, per trovare una nuova casa in una landa desolata post-apocalittica. Diretto da Ric Roman Waugh e scritto da Chris Sparling e Mitchell LaFortune, il film uscirà nelle sale il 9 gennaio 2026 e vedrà anche Morena Baccarin nel ruolo della moglie di John, Allison, e Roman Griffin Davis nel ruolo del figlio. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

In questa notizia si parla di: greenland - migration

Greenland 2: Migration, il film sequel in sala da gennaio 2026

Greenland 2: Gerard Butler torna nel sequel Migration, fissata la data d’uscita al cinema

‘Greenland 2: Migration’ Trailer: Gerard Butler & Morena Baccarin Need To Survive Doomsday Again In Upcoming Sequel - Migration' sees the Garritys forced to flee their Greenland bunker and find safety on an Earth shattered by a comet strike. Da theplaylist.net

‘Greenland 2: Migration’ Trailer Sends Gerard Butler to the Ends of the Earth - Migration, the sequel to 2020's disaster movie Greenland, is out early next year and we've got the first trailer. Lo riporta yahoo.com