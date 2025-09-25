Golden Suisse and Professor Joseph Stiglitz Convene Global UHNWI Summit
ZURICH, Sept. 25, 2025 PRNewswire -- On September 10th, GoldenSuisse hosted an exclusive black-tieprivatewealth event at Zurich's prestigious TheDolderGrand, welcoming more than 150 distinguished Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and family office leaders from over 80countries. The keynote address was delivered by ProfessorJosephStiglitz, NobelPrize–winningeconomist, World Bank authority, and one of the world's top 100 most influential thinkers. Also speaking was DanielWeitmann, founder of GoldenSuisse, who outlined the company's mission to restore stability, security, privacy, and sovereignty in Swiss banking. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
