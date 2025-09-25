Beat for Gaza | le crew di musica elettronica del Friuli Venezia Giulia unite per la Palestina

Un evento musicale e solidale, Beat for Gaza, è in programma al parco festeggiamenti di Ruda il 5 ottobre, dalle 10.00 alle 22.00, con l’obiettivo di sensibilizzare la popolazione per la causa palestinese e raccogliere fondi: l’intero ricavato sarà devoluto a Medici Senza Frontiere, per garantire. 🔗 Leggi su Udinetoday.it

In questa notizia si parla di: beat - gaza

Torino per Gaza - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Aiuti per Gaza, Music for Peace pensa a un corridoio via terra https://ift.tt/5EskDwT https://ift.tt/0PXaMH8 - X Vai su X

Greta Thunberg and crew set off on second flotilla to Gaza, to be joined by over 20 other boats - Greta Thunberg and crew set off on second flotilla to Gaza, to be joined by over 20 other boats The flotilla left Barcelona heading for Gaza with humanitarian aid, activists and celebrities on board. Da news.sky.com

Dispatch from Sumud Flotilla: Sailing into ‘yellow zone’ en route to Gaza - The volunteers are just as determined despite the reality of the dangers they may face, Mauricio Morales writes. Si legge su msn.com