WWE | Direct Effect e caos sul ring Jordynne Grace vs Blake Monroe a No Mercy

NXT ha regalato un’altra serata ad alta tensione. Sul ring, Jordynne Grace ha dimostrato ancora una volta perché è considerata una vera forza della natura, superando Arianna Grace in un match mozzafiato. Ma la vittoria non è stata che l’inizio: Il match inizia con Arianna che prende subito l’iniziativa, tempestando Jordynne di pestoni. La “Juggernaut” però reagisce con una raffica di gomitate, costringendo Arianna a indietreggiare. Arianna non si lascia intimidire e continua con altri pestoni, per poi affondare lo stivale nella schiena dell’avversaria. Arianna tenta un Elbow Drop, ma Jordynne si sposta all’ultimo secondo e la fa finire faccia prima contro il turnbuckle. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Direct Effect e caos sul ring, Jordynne Grace vs Blake Monroe a No Mercy

In questa notizia si parla di: direct - effect

? Albedo Effect and PV Panels – When Reflection Boosts Production In the world of photovoltaics, we often talk about exposure, tilt angle, and direct irradiance. But there's another phenomenon that can positively influence solar energy production: the albed - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

WWE: Direct Effect e caos sul ring, Jordynne Grace vs Blake Monroe a No Mercy.

ESPN, WWE megadeal makes network home to WrestleMania, other premium live events - Starting in 2026, ESPN will become the home for all WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania. usatoday.com scrive

WWE-ESPN deal could take effect earlier than expected - When WWE first announced its new deal for ESPN to become the home of its Premium Live Events, it was presented as if the partnership wouldn’t take effect until next spring. Come scrive msn.com