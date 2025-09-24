This Must Be The Festival | tre giornate di musica food e vibrazioni dal mare alla collina tra Gabicce Cattolica e Tavullia

Una serata nata quasi per gioco dall’iniziativa di un gruppo di ragazzi di Cattolica, diventata in pochi anni un appuntamento capace di coinvolgere sempre più persone. Dopo aver preso forma come "This Must Be Romagna", la rassegna si evolve e diventa This Must Be The Festival, tre giornate che. 🔗 Leggi su Riminitoday.it

In questa notizia si parla di: this - must

Oggi, 11 settembre, compie 90 anni il compositore estone Arvo Pärt. Il suo pezzo più famoso è questo "Spiegel im Spiegel (Specchio nello specchio)". Composto nel 1978, è stato inserito in decine di film, come "Cheyenne – This Must Be the Place" di Paolo So - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Europe is in a fight. A fight for our liberty and our ability to determine our destiny for ourselves. This must be Europe’s Independence Moment. A moment we can seize if we're united ? https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1nAKEENOPXaKL… - X Vai su X

This Must Be The Festival: tre giornate di musica, food e vibrazioni dal mare alla collina tra Gabicce, Cattolica e Tavullia; This Must Be The Space; STASERA A CAPO COLONNA DANILO REA INAUGURA “THIS MUST BE THE PLACE#2”.

Why this must be the Atlanta Braves top offseason priority - In a recent interview, Alex Anthopoulos confirmed pitching would be a "point of emphasis" for the Braves this offseason. Lo riporta sportstalkatl.com

'This must be our clarion call to...': Kamal Haasan condemns US tariffs as political attack on Indian sovereignty - Makkal Needhi Maiam party and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Thursday voiced strong criticism against the US government's 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, labelling it a significant threat to the ... Riporta msn.com