The strangers – chapter 2 riceve il 25% su Rotten Tomatoes

Il debutto di The Strangers: Chapter 2 ha suscitato reazioni iniziali contrastanti, con un riscontro critico che si traduce in un punteggio deludente su Rotten Tomatoes. Questo film rappresenta il quarto capitolo della saga e il secondo di una nuova trilogia, ambientata immediatamente dopo gli eventi di Chapter 1, uscito nel 2024. La pellicola, diretta da Renny Harlin, noto per successi come Die Hard 2 e Cliffhanger, riprende la racconto attorno alla protagonista Maya, interpretata da Madelaine Petsch. sinossi e cast del film. The Strangers: Chapter 2 segue le vicende di Maya, sopravvissuta al primo attacco, che si trova nuovamente sotto la minaccia dei tre assassini mascherati. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - The strangers – chapter 2 riceve il 25% su Rotten Tomatoes

In questa notizia si parla di: strangers - chapter

Urban Strangers - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

‘The Strangers: Chapter 2' Director Teases "A Town Invasion" In Second Film; Comic-Con Footage Shows Madelaine Petsch's Maya At Her Breaking Point - The Strangers: Chapter 2 hopes to leave audiences even more frightened than they were upon seeing its predecessor. Da msn.com

THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 2: The Nightmare Is Far From Over In First Trailer For Lionsgate's Slasher Sequel - " Despite finding its way on to many a worst of the year lists when it released in theaters last May, The Strangers - Secondo comicbookmovie.com