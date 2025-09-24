Album tears for fears compie 40 anni | riedizione deluxe e inni iconici

Il celebre brano “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” dei Tears for Fears rappresenta uno dei simboli più riconoscibili della musica degli anni ’80. Originariamente estratto dall’album Songs From The Big Chair, questo singolo ha attraversato decenni mantenendo la propria influenza nella cultura popolare. In occasione del quarantesimo anniversario dell’album, viene proposta una riedizione speciale che arricchisce l’offerta con numerose edizioni fisiche e digitali, rivolta sia ai collezionisti che agli appassionati. celebrando i 40 anni di Songs From The Big Chair. una pietra miliare della musica pop degli anni ’80. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Album tears for fears compie 40 anni: riedizione deluxe e inni iconici

