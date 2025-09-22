TNA | Mickie James entrerà nella TNA Hall of Fame a Bound For Glory

Mickie James ha appena ricevuto un riconoscimento importantissimo, e nel modo più inaspettato: in diretta televisiva. Durante un episodio live di Notsam Wrestling Live! su SiriusXM, il presidente della TNA Wrestling, Carlos Silva, ha fatto un annuncio a sorpresa mentre Mickie stava chiacchierando con Sam Roberts e Tommy Dreamer. Nel bel mezzo dell’intervista, Silva ha interrotto la conversazione per rivelare che Mickie sarà ufficialmente introdotta nella TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da TNA Wrestling (@tnawrestling) Mickie James, cinque volte campionessa Knockouts e undici volte campionessa mondiale tra WWE e TNA, entrerà nella storia della compagnia domenica 12 ottobre, durante Bound For Glory, che si terrà al Tsongas Center di Lowell, Massachusetts. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Mickie James entrerà nella TNA Hall of Fame a Bound For Glory

