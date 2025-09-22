Port Vale-Arsenal EFL Cup 24-09-2025 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Come il Chelsea, contro il Lincoln, e il Man City, contro l’Huddersfield, anche per l’Arsenal c’è un avversario di terza serie da affrontare fuori casa in Carabao Cup, con la differenza che il Port Vale è messo molto peggio in classifica. The Valiants sono infatti un club neopromosso dalla League Two che ha iniziato la . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Port Vale-Arsenal (EFL Cup, 24-09-2025 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Port Vale-Arsenal: data, orario, probabili formazioni e dove vederla in tv e streaming; Dove vedere Athletic Bilbao-Arsenal oggi in tv: il match di Champions League in diretta; Coppa Carabao del terzo round: Port Vale vs Arsenal, Lincoln City vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Southampton e Holder Newcastle vs Bradford | Notizie di calcio.

Preview: Port Vale vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups - However, Arsenal were still prefixed with Woolwich when Port Vale last triumphed over the Gunners in 1901, although in their most recent meeting - Lo riporta sportsmole.co.uk

Port Vale vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before EFL Cup clash - Long before Arsenal earned promotion to the top tier of English football in 1919, the Gunners and Port Vale would frequently clash in the Second Division, and the two clubs will be meeting for the ... Riporta sportsmole.co.uk