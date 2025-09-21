Waterford Utd-Shamrock Rovers lunedì 22 settembre 2025 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni quote pronostici

Turno numero 30 di Premier League irlandese e uno Shamrock Rovers sempre più vicino al titolo è di scena sul campo del Waterford Utd. I Blues vengono da 4 KO nelle ultime 5 gare, con appena 1 punto all’attivo e la zona retrocessione sempre più vicina. È lotta a 3 per evitare i playout, con la squadra di Coleman che ha un tesoretto di . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Waterford Utd-Shamrock Rovers (lunedì 22 settembre 2025 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

In questa notizia si parla di: waterford - shamrock

Drogheda-Waterford Utd (venerdì 08 agosto 2025 ore 20:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici; Sligo Rovers-Waterford Utd (sabato 14 giugno 2025 ore 20:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici; Pronostici Calcio di Oggi: Schedina Venerdì 30 Maggio 2025.

League of Ireland: Cork City v Shamrock Rovers, Derry v Shelbourne and all tonight’s action as it happens - It’s a full programme of League of Ireland Premier Division games this evening with plenty to play for. Riporta independent.ie

Ireland and Shamrock Rovers teenage star Ralph signs for Sheffield United - old striker makes the move from Shamrock Rovers, joining the WSL 2 outfit on a one- Scrive msn.com