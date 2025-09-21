Non ci sono state mezze misure per il Nordsjaelland che nelle prime otto giornate ha vinto quattro partite ma ne ha perse altrettante, comunque ha due punti in classifica in più del Randers il quale è reduce dalla passaggio del turno in Coppa di Danimarca. La squadra ospite nel turno precedete ha battuto il Midtjylland . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

© Infobetting.com - Randers-Nordsjaelland (lunedì 22 settembre 2025 ore 19:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici