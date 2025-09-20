WWE | Nick Aldis scuote SmackDown Tiffany vs Nia vs Jade per il titolo femminile

Caos nella divisione femminile a SmackDown: Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton e Jade Cargill sul sentiero di guerra. Durante l’ultima puntata di SmackDown, l’atmosfera è esplosa quando la musica di Nia Jax ha risuonato nell’arena. La samoana ha raggiunto il ring con il suo solito atteggiamento intimidatorio e, microfono alla mano, ha subito provocato i fan chiedendo se sapessero di cosa fosse stanca, oltre ovviamente al fatto di trovarsi a Toledo. Here comes Nia Jax! #SmackDown pic.twitter.comYluy1PRVhs — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) September 20, 2025 Nia non ha perso tempo: ha dichiarato di essere nauseata dall’intera divisione femminile, definendola imbarazzante per il fatto che le atlete continuino ad autoproclamarsi “Alpha Females”. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Nick Aldis scuote SmackDown, Tiffany vs Nia vs Jade per il titolo femminile

In questa notizia si parla di: nick - aldis

WWE: Ancora caos nella divisione tag di SD, per Nick Aldis la soluzione sarà un TLC match a SummerSlam

One Match Only – Nick Aldis vs Cody Rhodes (All In 2018)

WWE Survivor Series Elite 2025 IN STOCK! Cody Rhodes, 1-2-3 Kid, Bret Hart, JD McDonagh, Build Nick Aldis WWW.WRESTLINGSTORE.IT WWW.WRESTLINGSTORE.EU Vai su Facebook

WWE: Nick Aldis scuote SmackDown, Tiffany vs Nia vs Jade per il titolo femminile; WWE: Risultati WWE SmackDown 25-10-2024; One Match Only – Nick Aldis vs Cody Rhodes (All In 2018).

Nick Aldis to ban WWE faction from SmackDown before Clash in Paris due to one reason? Exploring the possibility - home episode of WWE SmackDown before the 2025 Clash in Paris Premium Live Event tonight is stacked with massive stars and two championship bouts, which promise a blockbuster night. Riporta sportskeeda.com

Brock Lesnar’s return date & 3 other things Nick Aldis can announce on WWE SmackDown tonight - With just one of five matches for the PLE from SmackDown, it is expected ... Secondo sportskeeda.com