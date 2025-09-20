PSP PSP Bluetooth Dongle | Il Firmware ESP32 per Usare Controller Moderni

Immagina di poter usare il tuo controller Bluetooth preferito, magari un DualSense o un Xbox Wireless Controller, per giocare alla tua PSP. Non è un sogno, ma la realtà resa possibile da PSP Bluetooth Dongle, un firmware open-source per un dongle basato su ESP32 che fa da ponte tra la console Sony e i controller wireless moderni. Questo progetto, ospitato su GitHub, sfrutta la potente libreria BluePad32 per trasformare un economico modulo ESP32 in un adattatore che permette alla tua PSP di riconoscere e utilizzare fino a quattro controller Bluetooth contemporaneamente. È il upgrade che la tua PSP stava aspettando per tornare a vivere con un comfort di gioco contemporaneo. 🔗 Leggi su Gamesandconsoles.net

In questa notizia si parla di: bluetooth - dongle

#Videogiochi #Pc #Accessori #Controller #ControllerStandardEGamepads 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard, Bluetooth/2.4G/USB-C Hot Swappable Gaming Keyboard with 87 Keys, Dual Super Programmable Buttons for Windows and Android - Fami Editio Vai su Facebook

Come collegare le cuffie Bluetooth alla PlayStation 5; Come trasformare un Chromecast con Google TV in una console da retrogaming portatile; Portal remote player, il primo dispositivo di riproduzione remota dedicato di , verrà lanciato nel corso dell’anno al costo di €219,99.

PSP Go coming with Bluetooth and slide-up display - With this PSP and the Nintendo DSi (see my review) I really have no desire to upgrade since I just don't spend enough time with games ... Riporta zdnet.com

PSP Go Bluetooth Tethering Added In New v6.10 Firmware - While integrated 3G connectivity was tipped for inclusion in the PSP Go back in its rumor days, in the end Sony went for the simple route and just gave their handheld WiFi and Bluetooth. Si legge su slashgear.com