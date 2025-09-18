Kayfabe Is Dead But I Was There – NWA Story #10 Lo scisma | Rogers Thesz e l’ombra di Vince McMahon Sr

C’è un momento, nella storia del wrestling, in cui la trama sembra uscire dai confini del ring e infiltrarsi nella politica, nell’economia, perfino nella psicologia collettiva. È il 1963. È New York, ma potrebbe essere ovunque: il Madison Square Garden, le arene fumose di Chicago, i palazzetti di St. Louis. Tutto vibra, tutto scricchiola. Perché non è solo un match, quello tra Lou Thesz e Buddy Rogers, a decidere il destino di una cintura. È la nascita di un’altra America. Un match che non è solo un match. Thesz, a quarantasei anni, porta con sé un’aura di nobiltà antica. È il portabandiera di un’epoca che vede il catch come arte marziale travestita da spettacolo, un mosaico di discipline tecniche fuse in un corpo solo. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Kayfabe Is Dead, But I Was There – NWA Story #10 “Lo scisma: Rogers, Thesz e l’ombra di Vince McMahon Sr.”

