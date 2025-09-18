Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc Secures CA$20M Loan from JBIC and MUFG to Advance UNITY-2 Test Loop

CHALK RIVER, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 PRNewswire -- Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. (FFC), a joint venture between Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Kyoto Fusioneering, is pleased to announce that it has secured a CA$20 million loan from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and MUFG Bank, Ltd (MUFG Bank). This financing demonstrates a shared commitment between Canada and Japan to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies and strengthen international collaboration in the growing global fusion industry. The loan will directly support the advancement of FFC's flagship project, the "Unique Integrated Testing Facility" (UNITY-2), the world's first fully-integrated fusion fuel cycle.

