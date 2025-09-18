Exhibition Opening Paris International Photography Awards

Un imperdibile evento dedicato alla fotografia di strada contemporanea, che riunisce voci diverse, prospettive audaci e storie uniche provenienti da tutto il mondo.Dal 18 al 21 settembre 2025 vi aspettiamo ai Magazzini Fotografici di Napoli per una straordinaria mostra collettiva che presenta. 🔗 Leggi su Napolitoday.it

In questa notizia si parla di: exhibition - opening

#opening On September 19, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) inaugurates the exhibition “Flying Carpets” by Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia, curated by Erwin Kessler and open until February 28, 2026. The show brings together 15 Anat - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

International Paris Air Show; Sabbioneta: Juergen Teller. 7 ½ - Art Exhibition Contemporary art, Photography in Lombardia; Bea World 2024. Tutti i vincitori della 19esima edizione.

Japan Art Festival 2025: the Paris-Tokyo art exhibition at the Halle des Blancs Manteaux - The Japan Art Festival returns to Paris and takes over the Halle des Blancs Manteaux for three days of exhibitions. sortiraparis.com scrive

Professor Lin Xiang Xiong Hosts Landmark Art Exhibition and Peace Prize Ceremony in Paris - artist Professor Lin Xiang Xiong (“Professor Lin”) and founder of the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery in Penang, presented his ... Lo riporta theglobeandmail.com