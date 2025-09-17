VIDEO | Highlights di NXT Homecoming del 16.092025

Zonawrestling.net | 17 set 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

La WWE ha pubblicato il video dei momenti migliori dell’episodio speciale di NXT andato in onda questa notte dalla Full Sail University e denominato “NXT Homecoming”. Lo show, che ha visto diversi scontri “generazionali” tra talenti di ieri e di domani del brand di sviluppo WWE, ha visto una divertente introduzione con le due “menti” storiche di NXT: Triple H e Shawn Michaels. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

video highlights di nxt homecoming del 16092025

© Zonawrestling.net - VIDEO: Highlights di NXT Homecoming del 16.09.2025

In questa notizia si parla di: highlights - homecoming

Risultati NXT Homecoming 16-09-2025 Live – WWE; NXT Homecoming 16-09-2025 Report – WWE; WWE: Tyler Breeze ritorna a NXT, per lui subito match titolato ad Homecoming.

video highlights nxt homecomingWWE NXT Homecoming 2025 Results, Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights - Last Time in Action: Flair lost to Piper Niven (SmackDown, August 22), Bliss defeated Chelsea Green (SmackDown, August 29), Nyx and Dame won a Fatal 4- bleacherreport.com scrive

video highlights nxt homecomingWWE NXT Results, Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Homecoming 2025 - NXT opened with Evans walking through the crowd to the ring and calling out Briggs, who did not waste any time ... Lo riporta bleacherreport.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Video Highlights Nxt Homecoming