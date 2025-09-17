In questa notizia si parla di: shell - plus

Ghost in the shell presenta un’inaspettata retrospettiva sul suo atteso ritorno anime

Shell vuole acquistare British Petroleum. L’indiscrezione del Wall Street Journal: «Operazione da più di 80 miliardi»

In Nigeria la multinazionale petrolifera Shell è sotto il fuoco incrociato dei tribunali per devastazione ambientale

On the roads of the Giro della Toscana, every ride is a test of strength and spirit.The @vfgroupbardianicsffaizane team faces it with determination, wearing the AEROPLUS helmet.Lightweight, compact, and perfectly ventilated thanks to its dual shell and 12 airv - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluid, una (possibile) piccola rivoluzione per le batterie delle auto elettriche.

Shell develops EV thermal fluid enabling sub-10-minute charging - performance EV thermal fluid that allows 34 kWh battery packs to charge from 10% to 80% in under ten minutes. electrive.com scrive

Shell’s EV Thermal Fluid Promises EV Charging From 10% to 80% in Under 10 Minutes - On September 9, 2025, Shell Lubricants (“Shell”) announced a significant breakthrough that could reshape the future of electric vehicle (EV) charging. Da msn.com