Scruffy Spurs Taking Champions League

2025-09-16 22:52:00 Non si sprecai e polemiche in questi minuti sui social a proposito di quest’ultima news: Un goal bizzarro ha dato a Stuttering Tottenham una vittoria casalinga su Villarreal al loro ritorno in Champions League . La squadra di Thomas Frank ha controllato la prima metà e il sempre energico Lucas Bergvall ha creato un gol iniziale quando la sua croce è stata armeggiata nella sua rete dal portiere Luiz Junior. Il brasiliano si è alzato per rimuovere con la sua difesa, ma è stato un terribile errore tutto suo. Ciò ha minacciato di aprire le porte, ma invece Spurs ha lottato e ha avuto un solo colpo in bersaglio nel resto della metà. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

In questa notizia si parla di: scruffy - spurs

'Spurs will be quietly satisfied with their Champions League draw' - Aside from facing the European champions, Spurs will be quietly satisfied with their Champions League draw. Riporta msn.com

Tottenham 2025/26 Champions League fixtures: Spurs’ opponents revealed after draw - Tottenham are back in the Champions League after winning the Europa League last season and face an immediate rematch with Paris Saint- Come scrive msn.com