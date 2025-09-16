Semaglutide & co Il lato oscuro dei farmaci per dimagrire

I trattamenti a base di semaglutide, nati per la cura di alcune forme di diabete, sono sempre più usati con risultati rapidi e sorprendenti anche da chi ha problemi di sovrappeso e obesità. La scienza si interroga sui possibili effetti collaterali, come spiega uno dei massimi esperti internazionali di longevità. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - Semaglutide & co. Il lato oscuro dei farmaci per dimagrire

In questa notizia si parla di: semaglutide - lato

Weight loss semaglutide jabs Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus 'cut risk of heart attacks and strokes' says new study - obesity jabs could reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes or heart failure in obese people regardless of the amount of weight they lose while on the drug, according to a study. Come scrive walesonline.co.uk

Study links weight-loss drugs to serious eye conditions and vision loss - From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. independent.co.uk scrive