Juventus-Borussia Dortmund | gol di Vlahovic al 93' e pari Kelly al 96' succede di tutto Live 4-4
I bianconeri debuttano in Europa, Tudor opta per una formazione offensiva. In attacco ci sono David e Openda, dietro ecco Yildiz. 🔗 Leggi su Xml2.corriere.it
In questa notizia si parla di: juventus - borussia
Dove vedere in tv Juventus-Borussia Dortmund, Champions League calcio: orario, canale, streaming
Pronostico Juventus-Borussia Dortmund: per entrambe è una prova del nove
Juventus-Borussia Dortmund (Champions League, 16-09-2025 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici
GOL Juventus 1-1 Borussia ? Yildiz ? 63' #Juventus #Juve #JuveBVB #JuveBorussia #ChampionsLeague - X Vai su X
Dopo le vittorie in Serie A, la Juventus debutta in Champions contro il Borussia Dortmund: diretta Sky ore 21, debutta Sky Sport Ultra Live. https://tech.everyeye.it/notizie/vedere-juventus-borussia-dortmund-champions-16-settembre-2025-828032.html?utm_ - facebook.com Vai su Facebook
FINALE Juve-Dortmund 4-4, Tudor la riprende nel recupero. Vlahovic super: due gol e un assist; Juventus-Dortmund LIVE; Champions League: Juventus-Borussia Dortmund 4-4 al 90'+6'. Partita al cardiopalma.
Champions League: Juve-Borussia Dortmund 4-4 - 4 nella prima giornata della Champions League. Scrive ansa.it
Ciclone Vlahovic: doppietta e assist del pari. La Juve fa 2 gol oltre il 90': è 4-4 col Dortmund! - Bianconeri e tedeschi danno vita a una partita spettacolare nella gara della 1ª giornata della fase campionato di Champions League ... Da gazzetta.it