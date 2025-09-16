Juventus-Borussia Dortmund | gol di Vlahovic al 93' e pari Kelly al 96' succede di tutto Live 4-4

I bianconeri debuttano in Europa, Tudor opta per una formazione offensiva. In attacco ci sono David e Openda, dietro ecco Yildiz. 🔗 Leggi su Xml2.corriere.it

FINALE Juve-Dortmund 4-4, Tudor la riprende nel recupero. Vlahovic super: due gol e un assist; Juventus-Dortmund LIVE; Champions League: Juventus-Borussia Dortmund 4-4 al 90'+6'. Partita al cardiopalma.

