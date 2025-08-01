Richarlison errore clamoroso da zero metri Poi Sarr segna così | caos in Arsenal-Tottenham

Succede di tutto nel derby del nord di Londra tra Arsenal e Tottenham. Nell'amichevole disputata al Kai Tak Stadium di Hong Kong, gli Spurs vincono 0-1 grazie a una rete pazzesca di Pape Sarr direttamente da metà campo. Ma sullo 0-0 l'errore di Richarlison è imperdonabile. Guarda gli highlights. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Richarlison, errore clamoroso da zero metri. Poi Sarr segna così: caos in Arsenal-Tottenham

