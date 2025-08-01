EA FC 25 Bovine Ninja Evo Best Players – How To Complete Evolution

Bovine Ninja Evolution is available in EA FC 25. You can evolve the special card of the player who meets the requirements for the Ultimate Team mode by completing the objectives in the dedicated area. The evolution requirements can be unlocked by accessing UT by 6 PM on Friday, 1 August. At the bottom of the news, you can consult the list of the best cards that can be included in Bovine Ninja evolution. By completing the evolution, you will receive a card with important boosts to both the stats and the overall that could strengthen your team and help you compete more easily in the Division Rivals matches and in the Champions Weekend League Finals. 🔗 Leggi su Fifaultimateteam.it

