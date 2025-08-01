Deathstalker torna al cinema | il cult fantasy di Roger Corman rivive nel reboot di Steven Kostanski

Una delle opere più importanti e iconiche del maestro dell'horror a basso costo è pronta a tornare presto sul grande schermo. La saga cinematografica di Roger Corman, dal titolo Deathstalker, sta per tornare sul grande schermo con un reboot. Il regista Steven Konstanski, nell'ultima intervista, ha descritto la sua versione della saga. Shout! Studios ha ottenuto in esclusiva i diritti del film proprio poco prima del Locarno Film Festival e il reboot sarà probabilmente distribuito entro fine anno. Il reboot del cult Deathstalker di Roger Corman Diretto e scritto da Steven Konstanski, il reboot di Deathstalker vede protagonista Daniel Bernhardt nei panni del guerriero segnato dalla battaglia che dà il titolo al film, con Patton Oswalt che dà voce al mago . 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Deathstalker torna al cinema: il cult fantasy di Roger Corman rivive nel reboot di Steven Kostanski

