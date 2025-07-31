Mikey Madison e Jeremy Allen White in trattative per unirsi al sequel di The Social Network

Mikey Madison e Jeremy Allen White sono in lizza per i ruoli principali nel sequel che sarà diretto da Aaron Sorkin del film vincitore dell’Oscar nel 2010 The Social Network, secondo quanto riportato da Variety. Sebbene non siano state fatte offerte, sembra che Sorkin abbia incontrato sia Madison che White per discutere del progetto, il quale è però ancora in fase di sviluppo e deve ancora ricevere il via libera dalla Sony. Sorkin, stando a quello che sappiamo, scriverà e dirigerà il seguito dell’originale di David Fincher del 2010. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

