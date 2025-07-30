Tecnologie radar avanzate nasce lo spinoff universitario Deep Radars di Unimore

Si chiama Deep Radars srl ed è una nuova società iscritta al registro delle start-up innovative, nata come spin-off dell’Università degli studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia con l’obiettivo di trasferire sul mercato le competenze maturate in ambito radar all’interno del Dipartimento di Ingegneria. 🔗 Leggi su Modenatoday.it

In questa notizia si parla di: radar - spin - deep - radars

