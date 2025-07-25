Revealed il pacchetto Darth Vader e Luke Skywalker della Black Series al Comic-Con

annuncio esclusivo: nuovo set da collezione di star wars della black series. Una recente anticipazione rivela il lancio di un nuovo set da collezione dedicato a Star Wars, prodotto da Hasbro. Questo doppio pack, destinato ai fan e ai collezionisti, sarà presentato ufficialmente durante il prossimo panel Hasbro alla San Diego Comic-Con 2025. La confezione riproduce uno dei momenti più iconici della saga, offrendo dettagli accurati e scene ricreate con grande precisione. descrizione del set: dettagli e caratteristiche principali. Il nuovo set include due figure in scala di Darth Vader e Luke Skywalker, ispirate al celebre duello finale sul Cloud City.

