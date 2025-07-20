West Ham Annuncia Kyle Walker-Peters Firma da Southampton

2025-07-20 12:09:00 Notizia fresca fresca direttamente dall’autorevole fonte 101 greatgoals. Il West Ham United ha annunciato la firma di Kyle Walker-Peters per il terzino con un accordo di tre anni dopo la sua partenza da Southampton. Il 28enne, che ha accumulato quasi 150 presenze in Premier League e ha due alti cappelli dell’Inghilterra, si unisce ai Hammers con un trasferimento gratuito dopo la scadenza del suo contratto a St Mary’s. Walker-Peters era stato sul punto di unirsi a Besiktas di Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, ma il club turco ha detto giovedì che non erano più interessati dopo che il giocatore ha ritardato il suo medico a seguito di West Ham. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

In questa notizia si parla di: walker - peters - west - kyle

