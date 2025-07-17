Damian Priest | Bad Bunny? È sempre il benvenuto in WWE

In occasione delle sue apparizioni in WWE, Bad Bunny ha sempre destato ottime impressioni anche sotto il profilo delle performance sul ring. Il suo ultimo match risale a Backlash del 2023 a Portorico dove affrontò Damian Priest in un San Juan Street Fight. Proprio Damian Priest ha recentemente parlato del rapper dicendo che le porte della WWE sono sempre aperte per lui. “È il benvenuto”. Durante una recente intervista con TMZ Sports, Damian Priest ha parlato di Bad Bunny usando queste parole: “Dipende solo da lui, da quando si sente pronto fisicamente e mentalmente. Per me potrebbe venire anche settimana prossima, ma so quanto lui tenga ad essere pronto e allenarsi a dovere. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Damian Priest: “Bad Bunny? È sempre il benvenuto in WWE”

In questa notizia si parla di: damian - priest - bunny - benvenuto

WWE: Sarà Steel Cage tra Drew McIntyre e Damian Priest, appuntamento a SNME - Un match in gabbia d’acciaio tra Drew McIntyre e Damian Priest è stato ufficialmente annunciato per Saturday Night’s Main Event durante l’ultimo episodio di SmackDown.

WWE: Damian Priest immortale nel Bronx, premiato con la Bronx Walk of Fame - Damian Priest ha appena ricevuto un grande onore nella sua città natale: la superstar della WWE è stata inserita nella Bronx Walk of Fame, guadagnandosi una targa con il suo nome lungo la celebre Grand Concourse.

WWE: Damian Priest distrugge Drew McIntyre nella gabbia d’acciaio a Main Event - L’Archer of Infamy conclude la rivalità con una vittoria brutale che lascia lo scozzese a terra. Damian Priest ha ottenuto la sua vendetta su Drew McIntyre nel Steel Cage Match che ha caratterizzato Saturday Night’s Main Event al Yuengling Center di Tampa.

Damian Priest: “Bad Bunny? È sempre il benvenuto in WWE”; Damian Priest risponde alle critiche su Jelly Roll: Non ruba spazio a nessuno; Bad Bunny: Il pro wrestling è reale al 100%, lottare per anni con quei dolori è pazzesco.

WWE's Damian Priest on how Bad Bunny raised the bar for celebrity ... - Damian Priest recalls how Bad Bunny took his WWE appearance seriously and how he raised the bar for other celebrity cameos. Secondo sports.yahoo.com

Damian Priest explains how Bad Bunny took WWE training seriously - Damian Priest recalls how Bad Bunny took his WWE appearance seriously and how he raised the bar for other celebrity cameos. Si legge su usatoday.com