Prima in Inghliterra per Chasing the wind | il Teatro Testori apre le porte a nuovi orizzonti internazionali

In England, for Chasing the Wind, Teatro Testori opens its doors to new international horizons. Elsinor - Centro di produzione teatrale presents the international debut of Chasing the Wind, a live music theatrical show designed for young audiences. Addressing contemporary themes and reflecting on the future we can build together, Chasing the Wind is a captivating journey that invites everyone to dream big and take action—because the future starts today.

Elsinor - Centro di produzione teatrale presenta il debutto internazionale di Chasing the Wind, uno spettacolo teatrale con musica dal vivo ideato per il pubblico giovane, che affronta i temi del nostro tempo e riflette sul futuro che possiamo costruire insieme. Chasing the Wind è una.

Prima in Inghliterra per Chasing the wind: il Teatro Testori apre le porte a nuovi orizzonti internazionali.