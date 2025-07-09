La metamorfosi di Skylar | Leah Kateb come Chief Creative Officer

Dalla scintillante villa di Love Island alle vette del design olfattivo, Leah Kateb ha intrapreso un percorso straordinario come Chief Creative Officer di Skylar. La sua metamorfosi, all’insegna delle fragranze clean e innovative, sta rivoluzionando il mondo delle profumazioni naturali. Scopri come la sua visione ha trasformato Skylar in un simbolo di eleganza sostenibile e fresh, dando nuova vita al settore con creatività e passione. Leggi tutto su Donne Magazine.

Leah Kateb nominata Chief Creative Officer di Skylar: guiderà il rebranding del marchio.

