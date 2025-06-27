VIDEO | MLW Summer of the Beasts 2025 – Riddle vs Kenta l’esordio di Shotzi e molto altro

Preparatevi a vivere un’estate all’insegna dell’adrenalina e delle emozioni con l’evento MLW Summer of the Beasts 2025! Disponibile gratuitamente su YouTube, questa notte offre incontri spettacolari come il riddle vs Kenta e l’atteso debutto di Shotzi, protagonista di un confronto mozzafiato con Yuki Kamifuku. Non perdetevi gli attimi più intensi di questa kermesse, un vero must per ogni appassionato di wrestling. Buona visione!

