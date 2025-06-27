The little antifa and anticapitalist circle that contests Bezos in Venice has a problem not with Amazon but with freedom
un'ironia amara: proprio mentre celebrano il matrimonio di Bezos, i manifestanti anticapitalisti si rendono conto di essere intrappolati in una rete digitale che li sostiene e li controlla. Un paradosso che sottolinea quanto sia difficile combattere un nemico che fornisce gli strumenti stessi della protesta. È questa la sfida del nostro tempo: difendere la libertà senza cadere nelle trappole di un sistema che vorremmo abbattere.
They demonstrate holding tight the smartphone between their hands. They write indignant posts on American servers. They organize antifa own meetings through Californian apps. They fight against the dictatorship of the digital oligarchs using the platforms of which the company led by the man they contest offers them the cloud to save their own data. The Venetian wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez – many congratulations – has offered infinite cues of reflection for reasoning on the new and suggestive frontiers of the antifascism antipauperist, that has chosen to transform, with the little golden stamp of the National Association of Partisans, the nuptials of the number one of Amazon into the symbol of all that the conformist little drawing-room of antic-capitalist respectability should fight in the world. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfoglio.it
