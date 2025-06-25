Asso e Lupo i gemelli diversi del Draft | Bailey e Wolf sono un rischio da correre

Nel mondo del draft, Asso e Lupo rappresentano i gemelli dal destino opposto, pronti a sorprendere o a deludere. Bailey, il passatore in stile Jokic, e Wolf, una fonte infinita di highlights, sono due scelte audaci per chi non teme il rischio. Al primo giro, queste stelle emergenti sono un'opportunità imperdibile per chi desidera distinguersi e spingere al massimo la propria strategia.

Fonte inesauribile di highlights uno, gran passatore in stile Jokic l'altro: al primo giro del Draft, per chi ama il rischio, Bailey e Wolf sono maledettamente intriganti, anzi imperdibili.

