Is it legitimate to kill a head of state? Who is to say that Khamenei may beassassinated but Benjamin Netanyahu may not?

Discutere la legittimità di un assassinio di un capo di stato apre un dibattito complesso e delicato, che coinvolge questioni morali, legali e geopolitiche. La differenza tra ciò che è considerato accettabile o meno varia a seconda delle prospettive e delle norme internazionali. Ma una domanda fondamentale rimane: fino a che punto è giustificabile o etico parlare di eliminare leader politici? È un tema che solleva riflessioni profonde sulla pace, la giustizia e i limiti dell’azione umana.

From now on, it is permissible to assassinate heads of state. The only thing still up for debate is who is a legitimate target and who is not. Israelis are not Is it legitimate to discuss assassinating the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Is it legitimate to kill a head of stat.