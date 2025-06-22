VIDEO | Nervi tesi tra CM Punk e Seth Rollins al Fanatics Fest

Nel cuore pulsante di New York, l'edizione 2025 del Fanatics Fest si trasforma in un palcoscenico di tensione tra le Superstar WWE più amate e terribili: CM Punk e Seth Rollins. La rivalità storica tra i due si riaccende, regalando ai fan uno spettacolo di nervi tesi e confronti infuocati. Ma come si concluderà questa sfida verbale? La scena è pronta a scrivere un nuovo capitolo di questa avvincente saga.

È in corso di svolgimento l’edizione 2025 del Fanatics Fest in quel di New York. Diverse le Superstar WWE presenti all’evento tra cui CM Punk e Seth Rollins. È risaputo che tra i due non scorra buon sangue e non manca mai occasione per aspri confronti ogni volta che si vedono. Così è successo anche stavolta. Nervi tesi. Nervi tesi tra CM Punk e Seth Rollins al Fanatics Fest. I due hanno avuto un acceso scambio verbale e di fatto non se le sono mandate a dire. I due si sono anche spintonati con “The Visionary” che ha messo in mostra la sua valigetta del Money In The Bank. Proprio quando la rissa sembra inevitabile sono intervenuti gli uomini della sicurezza a separarli. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - VIDEO: Nervi tesi tra CM Punk e Seth Rollins al Fanatics Fest

