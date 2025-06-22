Dolph lundgren e il suo ruolo perfetto nel film masters of the universe

Dolph Lundgren e il suo ruolo perfetto nel film Masters of the Universe. Il celebre attore Dolph Lundgren ha recentemente accennato a una possibile partecipazione come cameo nel prossimo film Masters of the Universe, previsto per il 2026. La sua lunga carriera è contraddistinta da ruoli iconici che hanno messo in mostra la sua presenza fisica e il carisma, tra cui Frank Castle ne The Punisher e Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. Uno dei ruoli più memorabili interpretati dall’attore rimane quello di He-Man nella versione del ...

Il celebre attore Dolph Lundgren ha recentemente accennato a una possibile partecipazione come cameo nel prossimo film Masters of the Universe, previsto per il 2026. La sua lunga carriera è contraddistinta da ruoli iconici che hanno messo in mostra la sua presenza fisica e il carisma, tra cui Frank Castle ne The Punisher e Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. Uno dei ruoli più memorabili interpretati dall'attore rimane quello di He-Man nella versione del 1987. Con un reboot alle porte, si susseguono speculazioni sulla possibile partecipazione di Lundgren alla nuova produzione.

Nuovo film masters of the universe include personaggio sostituito di dolph lundgren - Il nuovo film "Masters of the Universe", diretto da Travis Knight e in uscita nel 2026, promette di catturare l'essenza della serie originale.

