Gaza Israel has been committing a holocaust and crimes for 80 Years Netanyahu a Polish Jew named Benjamin Mileikowsky David Gruen aka Ben Gurion Rabin an Ukrainian Jew Rabitzov; but the Palestinians will resist

In un mondo di conflitti e ingiustizie, la lotta per i diritti umani e la pace diventa una sfida imprescindibile. La voce si alza all’Oxford Union, invitando a riflettere su come affrontare le tensioni storiche che coinvolgono Gaza, Israele e le popolazioni indigene. È tempo di superare le divisioni e promuovere un nuovo equilibrio di uguaglianza, affinché tutti possano vivere con dignità e rispetto. La domanda è: quale futuro vogliamo costruire insieme?

Speech during the Oxford Union debate: "We will bring an end to the American-Zionist war machine, built on domination, extraction, pollution, and looting. And you — either you will leave, or you will learn to live equally with others" Addressing the issue of what to do with the indigenous peo. 🔗 Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Gaza, Israel has been committing a holocaust and crimes for 80 Years, Netanyahu a Polish Jew named Benjamin Mileikowsky, David Gruen a.k.a. Ben Gurion, Rabin an Ukrainian Jew Rabitzov; but the Palestinians will resist

In questa notizia si parla di: gaza - israel - been - committing

Israel's incitement to genocide in Gaza goes mainstream, killing and starving an entire people is allowed - L'incitamento al genocidio contro Gaza ha trovato una sinistra legittimazione nei media mainstream, con dichiarazioni choc da parte di esponenti politici israeliani.

Oxfam worker Bushra Khalidi lives just two hours away from her family in Gaza, where Israel is starving Palestinians. “They know that this is their death sentence.” Vai su Facebook

Min. @Antonio_Tajani spoke with MFA @gidonsaar, stressing the need to resume dialogue and requesting protection for Italians in Israel ?" is committed to securing Israeli diplomatic offices and Jewish sites, preventing risks of attacks and helping civi Vai su X

EU Review of Israel Ties ‘Devastatingly Late’; Trump’s statement on deporting Gaza residents serves as explicit support for Israel’s crime of genocide, colonial policies; Case filed at ICC to prosecute Israeli officials for incitement to genocide.

Architects for Gaza demand RIBA call for an "expulsion of Israel" from International Union of Architects - based Architects for Gaza has written an open letter to RIBA demanding it table a resolution to remove Israel from the UAI and publicly condemn the destruction in Gaza. Scrive msn.com

Poll: Half of UK say Israel committing genocide in Gaza, majority support Netanyahu arrest - Campaigners say the British public 'are not being fooled' despite efforts to justify Israel's actions against Palestinians ... Segnala middleeasteye.net