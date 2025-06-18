Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma | concluse le riprese del bizzarro slasher queer con Gillian Anderson e Hannah Einbinder

Dopo un’intensa fase di riprese, Jane Schoenbrun presenta il suo bizzarro e innovativo slasher queer, "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma", con protagoniste Gillian Anderson e Hannah Einbinder. Un film che promette di sconvolgere e intrattenere, mescolando temi audaci e atmosfere inquietanti in un setting al limite del surreale. Scopriamo insieme cosa rende questo progetto così unico e atteso nel panorama cinematografico indie.

La regista Jane Schoenbrun ha concluso le riprese di un film il cui titolo è tutto un programma: Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. Nel cast Gillian Anderson. Vediamo di scoprirne di più.

