Mister Movie Please Don’t Feed the Children | Il Debutto Thriller della Figlia di Spielberg Arriva Gratis su Tubi

Preparati a immergerti nel debutto thriller di Destry Allyn Spielberg, figlia del leggendario Steven Spielberg. Un mix avvincente di horror e dark humor con star come Michelle Dockery e Giancarlo Esposito, disponibile gratuitamente su Tubi dal 27 giugno. Non perdere questa occasione unica di scoprire un volto nuovo e sorprendente nel mondo cinematografico. Mister Movie ti accompagna alla scoperta di un film che promette emozioni intense e sorprese inaspettate!

